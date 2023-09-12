Techie arrested in Bengaluru for hacking into reward points

September 12, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The south east cybercrime police of Bengaluru on Tuesday arrested a hacker and recovered ₹4.16 crore worth of valuables which he had stolen after breaching into a rewards system.

The accused, Bommaluru Lakshmipathi, from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, claimed to have graduated from a prestigious college and worked in many IT companies in Dubai and Bengaluru before getting into ethical hacking.

According to the police, Lakshmipathi would hack the website of the company and use all the unused reward points to purchase valuables online. Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him.

Among the recovery, the police seized 5.2 kg of gold valuables, 27.2 kg of silver articles, 11.3 lakh cash, seven two-wheelers, over ₹26 lakh worth of wallet accounts, two laptops, and three mobile phones from him. This is one of the highest recoveries made by the cybercrime police in the recent past, the police said.

