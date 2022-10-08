Techie arrested for hoax call in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 08, 2022 20:23 IST

The Vidhana Soudha police on Saturday arrested a 41-year-old software engineer for making repeated hoax bomb threat calls to the Chief Secretary’s office on Friday .

Based on the complaint from the office, the Vidhana Soudha police, with the help of Electronics City sub-division officials, tracked down Prashanth to his house in Hebbagodi and arrested him within a few hours. Even though the police suspected it to be a hoax call, they carried out combing operations in and around the Vidhana Soudha premises to ensure safety.

A probe revealed that Prashanth had been upset over two break-ups and made a call to the Chief Secretary’s office thrice out of frustration. A native of Tamil Nadu, Prashanth was working in an IT company and living in a rented house in Hebbagodi.

The police produced Prashanth before the court and took him into custody for further investigations.

