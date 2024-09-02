Techie arrested as police unearths prostitution racket, two minor girls rescued

A 26-year-old software engineer, who was a customer at a brothel was arrested by the sleuths of the Women Protection Wing of the Central Crime Branch during a raid involving a minor girl. Even as techie Subramanya Shastri denied knowing that the girl was a minor, the police are now contemplating invoking POCSO Act, 2012, against him and other other accused running the prostitution racket.

The police arrested two pimps Karishma Sheikh, 27, who works as housekeeping staff at a private firm, and Suraj Shahaji, 36, working as a food delivery partner with a delivery app, both hailing from Odisha. The police also rescued two minor girls, both from West Bengal.

During questioning, they found that Karishma rented the house in Hongasandra three months ago and would source young girls from West Bengal and lure them into prostitution. The accused would contact potential customers over phone. “We are contemplating invoking relevant sections of POCSO Act, 2012, against Subramanya Shastri and other accused, based on the medical report of the minor girls that will determine their exact age,” a senior police official said. A case has been registered at the Bommanahalli police station under the Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956, and various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.