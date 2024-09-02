GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Techie arrested as police unearths prostitution racket, two minor girls rescued

Published - September 02, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old software engineer, who was a customer at a brothel was arrested by the sleuths of the Women Protection Wing of the Central Crime Branch during a raid involving a minor girl. Even as techie Subramanya Shastri denied knowing that the girl was a minor, the police are now contemplating invoking POCSO Act, 2012, against him and other other accused running the prostitution racket. 

The police arrested two pimps Karishma Sheikh, 27, who works as housekeeping staff at a private firm, and Suraj Shahaji, 36, working as a food delivery partner with a delivery app, both hailing from Odisha. The police also rescued two minor girls, both from West Bengal. 

During questioning, they found that Karishma rented the house in Hongasandra three months ago and would source young girls from West Bengal and lure them into prostitution. The accused would contact potential customers over phone. “We are contemplating invoking relevant sections of POCSO Act, 2012, against Subramanya Shastri and other accused, based on the medical report of the minor girls that will determine their exact age,” a senior police official said. A case has been registered at the Bommanahalli police station under the Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956, and various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. 

