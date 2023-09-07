ADVERTISEMENT

Techie alleges sexual harassment, forced conversion from male friend

September 07, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A woman software engineer working in the city has complained to the city police on a social media account alleging that she was a victim of forced conversion by her male friend who cheated her after promising to marry her and took money from her.

Taking note of the victim’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the city police social media wing asked her to contact the police for further action. The jurisdictional Bellandur police on Thursday contacted her. “However, the victim is yet to file a formal complaint in this regard. We are waiting for her to approach us for a complaint so that we have some details about the allegation to take necessary action,” a police officer said .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US