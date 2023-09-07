Techie alleges sexual harassment, forced conversion from male friend

September 07, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

A woman software engineer working in the city has complained to the city police on a social media account alleging that she was a victim of forced conversion by her male friend who cheated her after promising to marry her and took money from her.

Taking note of the victim’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the city police social media wing asked her to contact the police for further action. The jurisdictional Bellandur police on Thursday contacted her. “However, the victim is yet to file a formal complaint in this regard. We are waiting for her to approach us for a complaint so that we have some details about the allegation to take necessary action,” a police officer said .