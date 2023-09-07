HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Techie alleges sexual harassment, forced conversion from male friend

September 07, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A woman software engineer working in the city has complained to the city police on a social media account alleging that she was a victim of forced conversion by her male friend who cheated her after promising to marry her and took money from her.

Taking note of the victim’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the city police social media wing asked her to contact the police for further action. The jurisdictional Bellandur police on Thursday contacted her. “However, the victim is yet to file a formal complaint in this regard. We are waiting for her to approach us for a complaint so that we have some details about the allegation to take necessary action,” a police officer said .

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.