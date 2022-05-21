TechBharat 2022 extended till today
The expo of TechBharat 2022 at CFTRI has been extended till Sunday.
“Expo of TechBharat 2022 on CFTRI campus has been extended till 4.30 p.m. on Sunday,” said a statement from CFTRI.
TechBharat 2022, a three-day-long conclave and exhibition that brought together stakeholders in food technology and agriculture sector, began on Thursday.
