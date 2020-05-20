Tech summit postponed to November

Bengaluru

20 May 2020 22:39 IST

The prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) has been postponed to November 19-21 in view of the prevailing conditions. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister for IT/BT.

Originally, the BTS was scheduled for September 21-23 this year. However, owing to anticipated inability of international delegates to attend the summit in view of COVID-19, BTS has been postponed, informed Dr. Ashwath Narayan.

This year, BTS will be special from several perspectives. The focus will be on leveraging technology to tackle challenges brought to the fore by the pandemic. There will be symposiums and tech-related talks by experts and technologists.

Advertising

Advertising