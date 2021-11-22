Tech startup launches services for elderly in Mysuru

MYSURU

22 November 2021

Safety, housekeeping, food, and healthcare are some of the key services

A tech startup focused on non-realestate-based assisted living services for the elderly has announced the launch of its services in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Alserv has expanded its services at Kochi, Trivandrum, and Coimbatore after Chennai with India witnessing a critical need for home-based elder care services now, the startup said.

Quoting the study done by the Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (2020), India’s elderly population is expected to reach 319 million by 2050. This statistic shows that the proportion of the population that is over the age of 65 is increasing exponentially over time. As traditional family-based care is becoming less the norm, an increase in the older population will lead to an urgent need for elder care and support, it claimed.

Elderly couples living alone face healthcare challenges (compared to those living with family) since they are unable to coordinate and get things done easily in larger cities. Currently, over 900-plus families in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are getting homecare services from Alserv. Some of the key services Alserv offers are safety and security, housekeeping and maintenance, food and catering, healthcare and medical, and concierge. The startup has collaborated with over 75 verified, trusted vendors in Mysuru and in Bengaluru, a release said.

During the pandemic, Alserv had launched various COVID relief initiatives for its customers, including ‘COVID Care’ for COVID-19 positive elderly individuals. ‘Alserv Safe-At-Home’ was launched during the second wave. This covered professional deep-cleaning, disinfection and sanitisation services for houses post-COVID isolation period.

Jagadish Ramamoorthy, co-founder and director, Alserv, said: “Mysuru and Bengaluru are upcoming locations for senior living, with more than 350 homes being built in retirement communities around these two cities. Our understanding is that elders prefer to live at home, in the heart of the city where they can enjoy the weather, parks, and lifestyle, and have access to healthcare and entertainment options.”

During the pandemic, the startup claimed to have received several requests for elderly services to be launched in Mysuru.