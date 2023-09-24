Tech meet discusses the scope and challenges of starting IT companies in small towns

September 24, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Belagavi Technology Companies Association (BeTCA) organised the second edition of the Belagavi Tech Meet 2023 in Belagavi recently.

Over 300 entrepreneurs, investors, IT and other professionals associated with IT and ITeS and other technology companies gathered to listen to the experiences of their peers and grow networks.

The event also witnessed the formal launch of BeTCA. An informal group of professionals organised the first such meet in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a panel discussion, CEO of Saankhya Labs Parag Naik and founder of DoSelect Iliyas Shirol said that meet discussed the scope and challenges of starting IT companies in small towns. They said that the meet is a significant step forward in uniting the local tech community to drive innovation and growth in the region.

Saankhya Labs is a company that works in 5G and satellite communications.

Angel investors

“The meet facilitated the introduction of some angel investors who said they are keen on supporting and nurturing start-ups in Belagavi. This will embolden youth with good ideas to try to start companies, rather than work for others,” said R.K. Patil, a member of the organising committee.

“The event helped companies come together, share their expertise and explore opportunities for collaboration. The event aims to promote the growth of the tech ecosystem in the region and foster innovation. This is inline with the government’s vision of Beyond Bengaluru,” said Uday Kinjwadkar, a member of the organising committee.

“BeTCA is a non profit collective of tech companies in Belagavi dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration and growth in the local tech ecosystem. BeTCA strives to provide a platform for knowledge sharing, networking and industry development,” said Hitesh Dharmadasani, member, coordinating committee.

Details can be had from https://betca.org/.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.