Tech innovations to trigger incredible development in next three decades: Aatre

Dr. Vasudev A. Aatre, former Director General, DRDO on Wednesday said the future will be full of new opportunities for scientists, engineers, and technologists. Over the next three decades, the world will see more development and changes in the field of science and technology and engineering than ever before.

Science, technology, and engineering have solved a lot of society’s problems and will continue to do so in future. Science and technology have completely changed the world over the last 200 years. Human life expectancy has doubled, thanks to technological innovations. Science and technology have to find cost-effective implementable solutions for the water crisis, alternative fuels and so on, he suggested.

Delivering his address at the 103rd annual convocation of the University of Mysore at Crawford Hall here, he said there would be many challenges that have to be faced by humanity in the next three decades.

The challenges include promoting green energy to improve sustainability and reduce carbon footprint; identifying viable alternative energy sources; addressing climate change through engineering innovations; designing new-looking cities with high quality of living (over 50 per cent of people live in cities and urban areas); feeding growing population through cutting-edge biotechnology and agricultural innovations and improving health and well-being through life sciences, nanotechnology, and bio-engineering etc, he explained.

Newer and newer technologies are going to flood the market as several breakthroughs are being achieved harnessing technology for lowering pollution to building smart cities that pave the way for better living, said Dr. Aatre.

At the same time, the eminent scientist said technology has been a double-edged sword. Technology, which has taken out drudgery and helped us lead healthier lives, can and has introduced new dangers. “As it empowers us to control more and more of the world around us, we need to update our legal and more importantly our moral conscience as to what is appropriate for human intervention,” he observed.

Water issues

Citing the water crisis faced in the world, Dr. Aatre said nearly 3 billion people face water shortage. The dwindling water resources, according to the World Bank’s view, may inhibit the economic growth rate and the UN warns of the possibility of conflicts over water.

Dependence on fossil fuels

According to Dr. Aatre, 80 per cent of energy consumption is through fossil fuels like coal, petroleum and natural gas with nuclear, hydroelectric and renewable providing 6 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. Solar and wind energy amount to about 1 per cent. Efforts are on to reduce over-dependence on diminishing fossil fuels and to recover from their harmful effect on the environment – global warming and acid rain etc – by increasing wind and solar energy contribution. Other alternative techniques need to be harnessed as alternatives to fossil fuels to save the earth from environmental disasters. These challenges are in need of large S and T input, he stated.

Honorary doctorate conferred

On the occasion, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who presided over the convocation, conferred honorary doctorate on Dr. P.S. Shankar, Emeritus Professor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and Star of Mysore, and Mysuru Mitra Chief Editor K.B. Ganapathy. However, former international cricketer Javagal Srinath, who has also been awarded the honorary doctorate, could not make it to the convocation. Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar graced the occasion.

Vice-chancellor N.K. Lokanath, Registrar V.R. Shylaja, Registrar (Evaluation) K.M. Mahadevan and others were present.

32,240 students receive degrees

In total, 32,240 candidates were awarded different degrees at the convocation. Among them include 20,189 women and 12,051 men. As many as 420 medals and 275 cash prizes were presented to the meritorious candidates. A total of 180 candidates are women. This time, 539 candidates received Ph.D degrees.

Gold Medalists

Among the top medalists include Ms. Sneha Abraham, who got 16 gold medals and two cash prizes for MSc Chemistry and Ms. Srividya who got 15 gold medals and four cash prizes.

