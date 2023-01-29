Tech fest held at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering in Mysuru

January 29, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) in Mysuru had organised a Tech Fest and workshop titled “Equip 2023” on their campus in the city on Saturday, January 28.

Equip 2023 organised by SJCE, in collaboration with Bengaluru Chamber of Industries and Commerce (BCIC), brought as many as 18 eminent tech leaders from Fortune 500 companies like Google, Telstra, TVS, Tata Elxis etc. to share their knowledge on trending technologies with the students. More than 700 students from different engineering colleges in Mysuru participated in the event.

“This tech fest was organised to address rapid changes in technology and to help students choose various career opportunities in newer fields of Satellite technology, Intelligent automation, Decision intelligence, 5G, Robotics in Manufacturing, Digital transformation etc. along with hands-on workshops on solving social problems,” said a press statement from SJCE.

This was the first time leaders from the field of technology and founders of companies were invited to address the students and faculties on a single platform as part of the 60 th year diamond jubilee celebrations of SJCE, the statement added.

During the inaugural address, Manas Das Gupta, CEO of Teksands.ai emphasised on the importance of industry collaborations to empower students on the latest technologies and future-proof their career by learning new skills.

Prof. B. Suresh, Director, Technical, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, advised students to be multi-skilled and focus on multi-disciplinary projects. He emphasised the need for starting newer courses and changing syllabus in accordance with the requirements of the industry.

Dr. Santosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JSS Science and Technology University, said various programmes will be offered to the students in the coming days as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of SJCE.

“This tech fest ‘EQUIP’ was a start to bridging the gap between industry and institute. In coming days, many such activities and workshops will be organized to help students to plan and choose the right career opportunities and to emerge as a strong technical graduate”, said a statement from Dr. M. Pradeep, Training and Placement Officer, JSS Science and Technology University.