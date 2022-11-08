‘Tech, BT, electronics sector in Beyond Bengaluru to peg $10 billion with 10 lakh jobs by 2030’

Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan with dignitaries at a press meet on tech summit 2022 in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Technology, biotechnology, electronics, and digital transformation industries in the secondary and tertiary towns and cities of Karnataka will peg over $5 billion by 2026 and $10 billion in 2030 and will also create 5 lakh and 10 lakh jobs respectively, said B.V. Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), an outfit that has a mandate to de-choke the State capital by pushing industries to other parts of Karnataka under its ‘Beyond Bengaluru’‘ scheme.

Addressing a media conference on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu, who was director of Software Technologies Parks of India (Bengaluru) and also the one who put together the first edition of tech expo, IT.com in 1998, said: “KDEM has been actively working on expanding businesses across the state and entrepreneurs and industries have been favourable responding to the State’s call of Beyond Bengaluru’‘

Karnataka’s annual tech exposition, currently called Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), will turn a quarter century old event and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 25th edition of the summit, scheduled between November 16 and 18.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka said, “BTS today is a landmark event recognised globally and it put India on the global technology map, making it one of the leading technology expositions. Our future will be defined by current innovations and technological advancements,’‘ he said while addressing a media conference here on Tuesday.

The Department of Electronics, IT, BT, S&T, Government of Karnataka along with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) will be jointly organising the 2022 edition of Asia’s largest tech event.

Themed around ‘Tech4NexGen’, BTS 2022 would focus on Electronics, IT, Deep Tech, Biotech, and Startups. The event would also witness the unveiling of a Silver Jubilee Commemoration Plaque by Basavaraj S. Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, along with the felicitation of 35 companies from ITE & Biotech who have been operating out of the city in the last 25 years.

According to Mr.Narayan, the inauguration ceremony will be attended by several global comprising H.E Mr.Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic (virtual), H.E Mr.Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, UAE; H.E Mr. Tim Watts, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia; H.E Mr.Petri Honkonen, Minister of Science and Culture of Finland, Finland and Martin Schroeter, Chairman & CEO, Kyndryl USA.