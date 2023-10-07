Teamwork crucial to curb drug menace: Justice Narendar

October 07, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Senior High Court Judge and Executive Chairman of Karnataka Legal Services Authority Justice G. Narendar has said that at a time when the menace of substance abuse was spreading rampantly especially among youths, team work had become crucial to curb the menace and protect the youths.

He was inaugurating the Legal Workshop on Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 organised jointly by Karnataka Legal Services Authority, Dharwad District Legal Services Authority, District Administration, Police Department and Dharwad Bar Association in Dharwad on Saturday.

Justice Narendar said that during the interrogation of accused it was often found that they were involved in substance abuse or were addicted to drugs. Only when the evidences and samples were properly collected and all procedural aspects were adhered to strictly then such cases would lead to conviction, he said.

Expressing concern over youth especially those pursuing professional or higher education courses getting addicted to substance abuse, he said that consumption of drugs which would begin as a hobby would soon become an addiction. When something becomes an addiction, it could take you down the path of crime. So youth should be careful and stay away from such attractions, he said.

Pointing out that narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances differed in shape and also in the way they were smuggled or transported and used, he said that investigating officers should keep track of such things. Justice Narendar said that regular workshops and awareness programmes were being held to sensitise investigating officers on legal issues and court proceedings so that teamwork would ultimately result in curbing of the menace.

Making introductory remarks, Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi emphasised that everyone had a role in curbing a menace like substance abuse. She also stressed on the need for proper investigation for ensuring conviction of accused in narcotic drug cases.

Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said that the criminals dealing in narcotic drugs had widened their network and were employing new techniques for transportation. Consequently it had become a challenging task to curb the menace.

Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod stressed on the need for proper awareness on laws and court procedures so that the investigating officers were able to take required steps to ensure convictions.

Former president of Karnataka Bar Association Anandkumar Magdum, senior advocate V.D. Kamaraddi, president of Dharwad Bar Association C.S. Police Patil briefed attendees about the objectives of the workshop. Senior judges Sanjay Gudagudi and P.F. Doddamani and others were present.

Excise Deputy Commissioner of Mangaluru Sub Division Syed Tafzeel Ulla and other resourcepersons conducted various sessions for the participants comprising of various police officials.