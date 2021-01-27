Teams formed, tasks fixed for sprucing up hygiene on ORR

Ahead of Swachh Survekshan-2021, hygiene in the vicinity of Outer Ring Road (ORR), which has turned into a dump yard for solid waste and building debris, posing a health hazard to the residents living in the vicinity, is expected to return as teams comprising officers from various departments had been constituted to clean up the mess that has tainted Mysuru’s status as a clean city.

In a development that is expected to make the surroundings of ORR “debris-free”, responsibilities had been fixed on the officers from the Departments of Public Works, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, State Highways, and KRDCL, besides the Mysuru Urban Development Authority and the Mysuru City Corporation.

Each department comprising officers had been entrusted with the task of improving hygiene in the ORR vicinity and help reinstate the city’s image in cleanliness ahead of the crucial survey under Swachh Bharat Mission.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, who chaired a meeting at the government guesthouse here on Tuesday, issued directions on the immediate setting up of the teams for “on-field” measures.

Responsibility divided

The 42-km long ORR has been divided to facilitate the clean-up operation. For example, the 9-km long stretch between ORR Circle at Columbia Asia Hospital till another ORR junction at Hinkal flyover has been assigned to the Department of Public Works.

Likewise, the task of maintaining cleanliness on the 7.5-km stretch from Hinkal flyover Circle to Aditya Circle in Dattagalli to the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Similarly, the 8.39-km stretch from Aditya Circle in Dattagalli to Bandipalya Circle on Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway has been entrusted to the State Highways Department, which has also been given the task of clearing flex and illegal hoardings along the entire stretch.

Nirmithi Kendra, Mysuru, and KRDCL has been given the responsibility of ensuring cleanliness between Bandipalya Circle till T.Narsipur-Bannur Road ORR stretch, covering a distance of 9.33-km.

From T. Narsipur-Bannur road ORR stretch to Columbia Asia Hospital ORR Circle covering a distance of 7.5 km, the exercise will be handled by MUDA.

The MCC has been told to ensure cleanliness around the ORR surroundings besides looking after the hygiene status on the major roads leading to the city.

Mr. Somashekar said: “Each department has been given responsibilities. Discussions on this were held. Another round of discussions will be held to fix any more responsibilities or make any changes to the already prepared list of tasks entrusted on the departments.”

The Minister told the MCC and the MUDA to issue statements in the media to send a message to the public that dumping of waste on roads, including ORR and the city roads, attracts penalty and imprisonment.

The meeting also took serious note of dumping of meat waste on roadsides and vacant spots. A decision was taken to identify such wrongdoers and penalise them to stop them from throwing garbage or meat waste indiscriminately on the roads and empty sites causing an unhygienic atmosphere.

The meeting also resolved to entrust the task of cleaning the medians on the outer ring road besides clearing debris and solid wastes on the ORR, its service road, and pedestrian paths.