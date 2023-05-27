ADVERTISEMENT

Team to review progress of work on Anubhava Mantapa

May 27, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of a Pune construction company has been assigned to review progress of the ongoing work on the construction of Anubhava Mantap at Basavakalyan in Bidar district on Friday.

Vijay Shirke, Chairman and MD of Pune-based B.G. Construction, directed the engineers to expedite work on Anubhava Mantapa. The work will be completed within three years, he added.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for Anubhava Mantapa in January 2021, and the construction work commenced last June. The project for construction of new Anubhava Mantapa was first proposed in 2016 during the Siddaramaiah-led government and a committee led by Go. Ru. Channabasappa was formed to draw a plan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A sum of ₹620 crore was sanctioned for the project, of which ₹200 crore has been released. Though the government has changed, there will be no clutches in releasing the funds for the project, Gopikrishna, Assistant Executive Engineer at Basava Kalyana Development Board said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US