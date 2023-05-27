Team to review progress of work on Anubhava Mantapa

May 27, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A team of a Pune construction company has been assigned to review progress of the ongoing work on the construction of Anubhava Mantap at Basavakalyan in Bidar district on Friday.

Vijay Shirke, Chairman and MD of Pune-based B.G. Construction, directed the engineers to expedite work on Anubhava Mantapa. The work will be completed within three years, he added.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for Anubhava Mantapa in January 2021, and the construction work commenced last June. The project for construction of new Anubhava Mantapa was first proposed in 2016 during the Siddaramaiah-led government and a committee led by Go. Ru. Channabasappa was formed to draw a plan.

A sum of ₹620 crore was sanctioned for the project, of which ₹200 crore has been released. Though the government has changed, there will be no clutches in releasing the funds for the project, Gopikrishna, Assistant Executive Engineer at Basava Kalyana Development Board said.

