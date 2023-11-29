Team to be set up to act against hanging wires, cables in the twin cities

November 29, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

After a debate in the monthly council meeting of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday over the issue of hanging wires and cables posing threat to pedestrians and motorists, the municipal commissioner has announced the setting up of a team headed by senior officials to act against the menace.

In the monthly council meeting, which began late initially because of lack quorum and then, due to the absence of the Mayor who had gone to receive the Chief Minister as per protocol, petty issues consumed most of the time leading to recurring chaos.

Later, when the House was in order, the issue of the hanging wires and cables entangled the council meeting with members cutting across party lines taking exception to the lack of accountability for the prevailing situation.

Raising the issue, BJP councillor Thippanna Majjagi sought to know why there are no guidelines issued yet on laying cables and wires that are posing a threat to the lives of the people.

Referring to the issue of electric poles being used to lay optical fibre, telephone and other cables, a few councillors sought action against HESCOM and demanded issue of notice to the electricity supply company.

Responding to their demand, Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi assured them of framing rules and bringing in a system for proper laying of cables and setting up a team led by Joint Commissioner and others to act on the issue.

Referred to committee

Meanwhile, the issue of property tax revision, which came up subsequently in the agenda, evoked strong reactions from most of the councillors, irrespective of their party lines.

As a majority of the councillors demanded referring the issue for further advice to the Standing Committee on Finance, Mayor Veena Bharadwad ruled accordingly.

Already, various organisations have raised objection to the tax revision during a drought year.

The former Mayor Iresh Anchatageri suggested utilising the services of Home Guards for security and tax collection duties instead of floating fresh tender for appointment of security personnel.

After various councillors expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of the solid waste management system, Mr. Ullagaddi told them that soon they will be getting more garbage collection vehicles.

Of the 25 compactors, 18 have been repaired now and the remaining will be repaired shortly. Within a month, garbage collection, segregation and disposal will be streamlined, he said.

Chaos

Earlier, following lack of quorum, the Mayor adjourned the meeting for an hour and then, went to receive the Chief Minister at the Hubballi Airport as per protocol.

Though the councillors assembled at noon, the Mayor had not yet returned from the airport and senior BJP councillors Viranna Savadi, Rajanna Koravi and others suggested that senior councillor Beerappa Khandekar, who is the chairman of Standing Committee on Finance, officiate as Mayor and accordingly, a condolence motion was moved before the House was adjourned for the second time.

However, when the meeting resumed, Leader of Opposition from Congress Suvarna Kallakuntla sought to know under what provision Khandekar was asked to chair the meeting leading to heated arguments and chaos in the meeting.

Amid accusations and counter accusations, the Municipal Commissioner read out the provision under which a standing committee chairman could chair such a meeting. In the afternoon session, various other issues, including water supply, were deliberated upon.