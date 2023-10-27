‘Team that rocked Cong.-JD(S) boat now trying lure Cong. MLAs’

October 27, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mandya MLA Ravikumar Gowda (Ravi Ganiga) of the Congress on Friday claimed that a team that was behind the fall of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in 2019 was now working to lure Congress legislators with offers like ₹50 crore and a Minister’s post, and that four legislators had already been contacted.

Speaking in Davangere, he claimed that those who brought down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government were now going to the doors of Congress legislators to lure them, adding that there was evidence for it which would be “revealed very soon”. He said no MLA had fallen prey to such inducements.

“They (Congress MLAs) were told that a flight would be booked to take them to Delhi, where they would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They were also told that several other Congress legislators were already with them, and they were made to hear certain phone conversations to ensure they believed in it ... There is a team working on such a thing,” he alleged and added that this had been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

The MLA also claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would become the Chief Minister after two-and-half years of the Siddaramaiah-led government’s tenure.

“It is a guarantee that Mr. Shivakumar will become Chief Minister after two-and-half years. There is no second thought about this. He has worked for the party. There is no confusion on this,” he said.