Team of senior officers to look into lapses in land grant

Hassan

27 June 2021 21:46 IST

A team of senior officers of the Revenue Department is expected to visit Hassan to look into what is said to be irregularities in granting land for people who lost their land to the Hemavati Reservoir Project. A preliminary inquiry into the grant of land has unearthed many cases, involving several hundreds of acres of land, that have flouted norms.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, speaking to presspersons in Hassan recently, said that initially, an enquiry was carried out by a committee of Revenue Department officers. Based on the findings, a police case was filed.

Following police investigation, notices have been issued to 2,370 people. “So far, 490 notices have been served, while the rest is yet to be sent. The Special Land Acquisition Officer will hear those who respond to notice and issue final orders on the grant of land. For the remaining people, a fresh public notice will be issued,” he said.

As many as 226 people have been granted forest land. The Forest Department had raised objections to the grant. These cases have to be reviewed. Besides that, there are reports of several certificates carrying forged signatures. Such documents have been sent to forensic experts for further verification, the officer said.

On the involvement of officers in irregularities, the Deputy Commissioner said that notices will be served on four previous Special Land Acquisition Officers. “A team of officers will visit Hassan in the first week of July to look into the issue. The final decision will be taken following the team’s visit,” he said.