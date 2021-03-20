Team of engineers visits Mahadayi site

Belagavi

20 March 2021 00:32 IST

A team of engineers, including representatives of the three riparian States of Mahadayi river — Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa — visited the Kalasa-Banduri Nala worksite near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Friday, as per Supreme Court directions for a joint inspection.

The team has been mandated to inspect and see if the allegations made by Goa that Karnataka had diverted the river water, in defiance of the top court’s orders, are true.

The team visited the spot near Kanakumbi and held discussions with field-level officers at the government guest house. They also looked at maps and other documents and shared some vital information, said a Krishna Jala Bhagya Nigam engineer. They did not meet journalists. The team is expected to submit a report of the visit to the Supreme Court within two weeks.

Krishnoji Rao, superintending engineer of Malaprabha Left Bank Canal Circle, Navilutheertha project, wass the member of the joint monitoring team from Karnataka. R.B. Dyamannanavar, superintending engineer, Hidkal, was the nodal officer to coordinate the visit. S.M. Thorat represented Maharashtra and Sri Prasad was nominated by Goa, Irrigation Department officers said.