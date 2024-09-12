ADVERTISEMENT

Team India achieves its best finish ever at the World Youth Scrabble Championship

Published - September 12, 2024 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time in the history of the World Youth Scrabble Championship (WYSC), two players from India made it to the top five, as Suyash Manchali, 14, and Madhav Gopal Kamath, 13, finished second and fourth respectively among 136 players from 15 countries at the 2024 edition of the tournament held at Citrus Waskaduwa in Sri Lanka from September 6 to 8.

According to the press release, WYSC is a Scrabble youth World Cup, organised annually for the world’s top junior Scrabble players by the World English-language Scrabble Players Association (WESPA).

Suyash from Bangalore and Madhav from Delhi have both been producing consistent performances against fellow juniors and senior players alike in both national and global Scrabble tournaments in the past few years, and their strong finish at the 2024 World Youth Scrabble Championship was another indication of their rapid success in the competitive Scrabble arena.

