GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Team India achieves its best finish ever at the World Youth Scrabble Championship

Published - September 12, 2024 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time in the history of the World Youth Scrabble Championship (WYSC), two players from India made it to the top five, as Suyash Manchali, 14, and Madhav Gopal Kamath, 13, finished second and fourth respectively among 136 players from 15 countries at the 2024 edition of the tournament held at Citrus Waskaduwa in Sri Lanka from September 6 to 8.

According to the press release, WYSC is a Scrabble youth World Cup, organised annually for the world’s top junior Scrabble players by the World English-language Scrabble Players Association (WESPA).

Suyash from Bangalore and Madhav from Delhi have both been producing consistent performances against fellow juniors and senior players alike in both national and global Scrabble tournaments in the past few years, and their strong finish at the 2024 World Youth Scrabble Championship was another indication of their rapid success in the competitive Scrabble arena.

Published - September 12, 2024 11:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.