ADVERTISEMENT

Team from Rwanda Embassy visits Belagavi

Published - September 08, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

High Commissioner of Rwanda to India Jacqueline Mukangira during her visit to the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

High Commissioner of Rwanda to India Jacqueline Mukangira visited Belagavi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She visited the Suvarna Soudha and went through the various halls, rooms and facilities in the venue for the winter session of the State Legislature.

District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi received the diplomat and her team in front of the Suvarna Soudha.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told reporters that he had met her during his visit to Rwanda and invited her to spend some time in Belagavi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She will interact with officials and discuss various issues of local administration, the Minister said. She will also invite some local industrialists to invest in Rwanda, he said.

Ms. Mukangira later visited the Belagavi Sugar Factory.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US