Team from Rwanda Embassy visits Belagavi

High Commissioner of Rwanda to India Jacqueline Mukangira visited Belagavi on Sunday.

She visited the Suvarna Soudha and went through the various halls, rooms and facilities in the venue for the winter session of the State Legislature.

District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi received the diplomat and her team in front of the Suvarna Soudha.

He told reporters that he had met her during his visit to Rwanda and invited her to spend some time in Belagavi.

She will interact with officials and discuss various issues of local administration, the Minister said. She will also invite some local industrialists to invest in Rwanda, he said.

Ms. Mukangira later visited the Belagavi Sugar Factory.