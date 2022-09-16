Teaching ‘Vedic’ maths for SC/ST students temporarily stopped 

Classes were to be conducted using funds set aside by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
September 16, 2022 22:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has temporarily stalled its decision to introduce ‘Vedic’ mathematics for Scheduled Caste (SC) Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from Class V to VIII in government schools in gram panchayat limits.

The Hindu on September 16 published a report on the government’s plans to conduct these classes using Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) funds set aside by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RDPR). Several dalit activists and students’ unions had raised objections to such “diversion” of funds.

The Department of School Education and Literacy passed an order on Saturday that the classes will not start until further orders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Block Education Officer (BEO) of Shidlaghatta taluk, where a teachers’ training programme was held for maths teachers to conduct ‘Vedic’ mathematics classes, has in a communique to executive officer of taluk panchayat stated, “As per the government order, we had successfully conducted Vedic mathematics training programme for 25 teachers in the taluk. However, the government has temporarily withdrawn the programme.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As per the earlier order, 25 SC/ST children in each gram panchayat limit were to be taught ‘Vedic’ mathematics. The government had entrusted this programme to AVM Academy of Hiriyur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app