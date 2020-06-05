Teachers worried about SSLC exam outcome this year

Teachers working in rural schools are worried about the results of SSLC examination this year as they have had no access to their students for months due to the lockdown. A majority of rural students do not have smartphones to attend online classes. Even those, who can afford the phones, faced network issues.

Many students in rural areas used to spend many hours in the school engaged in group studies. The COVID-19 scare denied them the opportunity.

For the last two years, the government high school at Attavara in Hassan taluk recorded 100% result. In the 2018-19 academic year, all except for one secured first class in the examination. This time, the teachers were hoping to register 100% result for the third consecutive term.

The school used to conduct night classes ahead of the exams. “We could register an impressive result because of the efforts we put in weeks before the exam, besides the year-long plan. This time, we could not execute it,” said K.P. Narayan, headmaster of the school.

The school conducted online classes for 25 SSLC students. However, only 10 with smartphones could attend. “In every school, there will be around 20% students, who study independently even if there are no teachers to discipline them. But, for the rest, teachers have to be around. In the present scenario, we cannot bring such students on track,” he said.

Many teachers felt that online classes did not yield good response, as many students did not have smartphones and those with phones could not afford the data connection.

Phone-in programme

The Department of Public Instructions and Government Home Science College in Holenarsipur, on Thursday, conducted a phone-in programme for SSLC students.

Clinical psychologist Mohan Raj S. responded to questions raised by students. A few students said they could not prepare well for the examination at home. A student wanted to know if he could go to school so that he could study there. Another student said she could not study at home as she had to do other works. The psychiatrist suggested to the students to have a time-table and devote more time for studies. He also gave tips on how to improve memory.