Karnataka

Teachers worried about completing vaccination

While the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to vaccinate all the teachers before they invigilate the SSLC examination, many high school teachers are worried they may not get both doses in time.

A high school teacher in Bengaluru said, “I have been trying to get vaccinated for the past fortnight, but have been unable to get an appointment. Even if I get my first jab by next week, I will have to wait to get my second dose of Covishield. Without getting both doses, I will not be confident to expose myself to so many students.”


