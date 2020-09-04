KarnatakaBengaluru 04 September 2020 23:55 IST
Teachers to observe ‘Black Day’
Updated: 04 September 2020 23:55 IST
On Saturday, many teachers and school managements will mark the day as a ‘Black Day’ to highlight the problems they have been facing.
Thousands of teachers in private unaided schools have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said teachers would wear a black band and stage a protest on Saturday and demand the government’s intervention to resolve their grievances.
