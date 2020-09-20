Teachers stage protestin support of demands

Teachers from different institutions staged a protest in Dharwad on Saturday in support of their various demands, including providing grant-in-aid to private unaided institutions established after 1995 and filling vacant posts.
Staging the demonstration under the aegis of the Dharwad District Unit of Karnataka Rajya Madhyamika Shala Noukara Sangha in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Dharwad, the teachers urged the Chief Minister to withdraw the order on withholding recruitment to various posts in schools under the austerity measures due to COVID-19.
The teachers said that they were already facing several problems.
Led by the former Minister Basavaraj Horatti and heads of various mutts and management boards of educational institutions, a memoranda had been submitted to the Chief Minister and Primary and Secondary Education Minister seeking remedial measures, they added.
Their other demands include abolition of New Pension Scheme and resumption of the earlier system, implementation of the recommendations of the Basavaraj Horatti-led committee on notional increment and extending Jyoti Sanjivini scheme to the staff of aided schools.
The former MLA N.H. Konaraddi, who participated in the agitation, said that a meeting under the leadership of Mr. Horatti has been called on September 26 at Lamington High School in Hubballi to chalk out the next course of action, including launching a State-wide agitation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath