Teachers stage protestin support of demands

Teachers from different institutions staged a protest in Dharwad on Saturday in support of their various demands, including providing grant-in-aid to private unaided institutions established after 1995 and filling vacant posts.

Staging the demonstration under the aegis of the Dharwad District Unit of Karnataka Rajya Madhyamika Shala Noukara Sangha in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Dharwad, the teachers urged the Chief Minister to withdraw the order on withholding recruitment to various posts in schools under the austerity measures due to COVID-19.

The teachers said that they were already facing several problems.

Led by the former Minister Basavaraj Horatti and heads of various mutts and management boards of educational institutions, a memoranda had been submitted to the Chief Minister and Primary and Secondary Education Minister seeking remedial measures, they added.

Their other demands include abolition of New Pension Scheme and resumption of the earlier system, implementation of the recommendations of the Basavaraj Horatti-led committee on notional increment and extending Jyoti Sanjivini scheme to the staff of aided schools.

The former MLA N.H. Konaraddi, who participated in the agitation, said that a meeting under the leadership of Mr. Horatti has been called on September 26 at Lamington High School in Hubballi to chalk out the next course of action, including launching a State-wide agitation.