Teachers praised for their role during the pandemic

Teachers from schools across Mysuru district were felicitated for their contribution and services during the Teachers’ Day celebrations in Mysuru on September 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The teaching community came in for praise for its role during the pandemic and rich tributes were paid to the profession on Teachers’ Day in Mysuru on Monday.

The district administration also felicitated one teacher each from the primary, secondary and high schools from each of the nine zones in the district for their contribution to the field. Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also in charge of Mysuru district, said that despite the outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on learning process, the teachers rose to the occasion and ensured that education was not disrupted. He said the district has also achieved good results in the recent public examinations and the credit for this went to the teachers.

The Teachers’ Day programme was jointly organised by the district administration, Mysuru ZP and Department of Public Instruction at Kalamandira in the city.

The Minister said the teachers in the district were not only hardworking but displayed initiative to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and this has ensured good results for the district.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, who presided, said that the State government had sanctioned 8,000 new classrooms for government schools and this was a record of sorts. The salary for guest lecturers was increased and infrastructure for science colleges was also being ramped up, he added, and said the government was committed to shore up the infrastructure in schools and colleges.

Tanvir Sait, MLA, said the role of teachers in creating an educated society which was socially conscious, was of prime importance. He underlined the importance of value education going beyond textbooks. That the teaching community rose to the occasion during the peak of COVID-19 and took up online classes to ensure that there was no disruption in education, was praiseworthy, said Mr. Sait.

Dr. Jyothishankar of the Department of Kannada, KSOU, stressed upon the importance of value and moral education and said that no matter the technological innovations and progress in the present times, no education was possible without teachers and hence their role in societal development was immense.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, ZP CEP R. Poornima, MLC Manje Gowda, MLA S.A. Ramdas and others were present.