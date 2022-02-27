Teachers on edge as students brace for board examinations in Mysuru

With the examination less than two months away, teachers are leaving no stone unturned to improve the pass percentage of students in the district

The education department in the district has taken all measures to shore up the pass percentage of students in Mysuru district appearing for the forthcoming SSLC and II PUC board examinations.

The Deputy Director of PU Education Mr. Srinivasmurthy said that about 36,000 students in Mysuru district will be appearing for the II PUC board examinations and the highest number of students will be from commerce stream followed by arts and science.

The workload on the teachers was high this year and though almost 65 per cent of the classes were conducted in the offline mode, about 35 per cent was in the online mode. There could be difficulty in learning and comprehension of the subjects, especially with respect to Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Accountancy etc among students in rural areas. Hence, the teachers were asked to identify areas of strength and weakness of students in their respective classrooms and focus on them.

‘’We instructed the teachers to give additional tips and conduct refresher classes so as to help students improve their comprehension of the subject,” said Mr.Srinivasmurthy.

With the examination less than two months away, preparations have been hectic and special drives and unit tests were conducted for the students. In case of students who failed or their performance was less than satisfactory, additional assignments have been provided. Special classes are being conducted with one subject on each day while a preparatory guide with questions and answers have also been distributed to students, said Mr. Srinivasmurthy.

Examination preparations for rural students

For the benefit of SC/ST students in rural areas the DDPUE under its programme ‘’ Vishwasa Kirana’’ conducted a special drive for students in English subject so as to infuse them with confidence to write the language paper self-assurance.

Similarly, in case of students appearing for the SSLC examination slated to commence in March, the authorities have taken measures to improve their ranking in the State and emerge among the top 10 districts.

Mr. Ramachandra Raje Urs, Deputy Director of Public Instruction said apart from phone-in programmes to instill confidence and inspire both parents and students, special drives and classes were conducted besides administering tests. Apart from a district-level preparatory examination, a State-level preparatory test was also administered. In addition, three practice test papers were handed over for the students to write and submit the same to their respective teachers.

In all, about 38,000 students will appear for the SSLC examination from Mysuru district this year and the preparations pertaining to it was also discussed in the district development coordination and monitoring committee meeting held last week.

The authorities said though it is the students who are appearing for the board examination, there is tremendous pressure on the teachers as well and they are leaving no stone unturned to improve the pass percentage in the district.