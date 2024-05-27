Teachers of deaf schools from four states to learn Sign Language in Mysuru

Teachers from deaf schools in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are attending the national training programme on Basic Indian Sign Language (ISL) that began at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) here on Monday.

An initiative of the Centre for AAC and Sign Language, AIISH, and the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), New Delhi, the programme aims to train the teachers of deaf schools in the basics of Indian sign language through hands-on practical sessions.

ISLRTC is an institute focussed on ISL teaching and research under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Managing Editor of Andolana Rashmi Koti inaugurated the programme in the presence of AIISH Director Pushpavathi and others.

In her address, she said AIISH is playing an important role in improving the quality of life of persons with speech and hearing problems. She also highlighted the efforts put in by AIISH to spread awareness about speech and hearing disabilities in remote villages.

She appreciated the AIISH for conducting the training program on Basic Indian Sign Language that enables the teachers of deaf schools to communicate effectively with deaf children. This will enhance the learning of the deaf children and thereby improve their quality of life, she felt.

She stressed the need for including sign language as a language to be taught in all schools and urged AIISH to conduct such training programs for the journalists which will help the media persons to communicate effectively with the deaf community and bring out their difficulties.

Prof. Pushpavathi M., in her presidential address, said that the services of AIISH Sign Language Centre have been extended to the judiciary for the interpretation of deaf victims during court hearings. She added that Ms. Rubby, the sign language teacher at AIISH, had interpreted deaf lawyer Sarah Sunny during hearings at the High Court of Karnataka.

Prof. Ajish K. Abraham, Coordinator of the Centre, said that there are about 800 deaf schools in the country but the teachers are mostly hearing and do not know sign language as it was not part of their training. This created a gap between the deaf children and the teachers. The purpose of training programs like this is to bridge the gap, he added.

About 60 teachers of various deaf schools from the four States are attending the five-day training. Sneha Tiwari (DD News fame), Sachin Singh, Neha Rajput, and Annu Malik, from ISLRTC, New Delhi are the resource persons for the training.

