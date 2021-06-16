Teachers in locked down districts can work from home

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has exempted teachers who work in districts that are still under lockdown from reporting to schools.

An earlier circular had stated that all teachers should report to work from June 15 and begin conducting admissions. On Monday however, the department had said that the teachers can start attending school after the lockdown ends in their respective districts. Many teachers had complained that they do not have access to public transport.

At a meeting chaired by S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, it was decided that there is a need for a robust assessment method for the 2021-22 academic year.

The department had to conduct SSLC examinations for students as they did not have internal assessment marks. First PU students were also asked to complete two assignments and submit them via WhatsApp, post or email. The deadline to evaluate these assignments too has been extended by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) in view of the lockdown.