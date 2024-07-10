Teachers in Kalyana Karnataka told to give tuition to students in need of additional attention

Taking serious note of educational backwardness in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has directed government school heads and senior officers in his department to give tuition to children in need of additional attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after opening a new Government High School at Komalapur village in Kukanur taluk of Koppal district on Wednesday.

“Our government is doing everything possible to help in the development of children from economically weaker sections of society. Keeping in mind educational backwardness in Kalyana Karnataka region, the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) has allocated a considerable amount of funds for the education sector. We are taking steps to offer NEET and CET coaching from the government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chief Minister has made a budgetary allocation for the purpose. We have taken steps to supply free electricity to government schools. This facility should be better used. After school hours, the teachers should offer tuition to children in need after obtaining permission from the School Development and Monitoring Committee and with the help of local gram panchayat,” the Minister said.

Referring to complaints of shortage of teachers in government schools across the State, he said that over 12,000 guest teachers have been appointed in the last 10 months to fill the gap.

“There was a shortage of 53,000 teachers in government schools. Now, we have appointed over 12,000 guest teachers in the last 10 months. The issue will be addressed by gradually appointing guest and regular teachers in a phased manner,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Aided schools are also functioning as part of the government system. They have not given approval to appointing teachers for the last nine years. We have sought approval of the Chief Minister to appoint 10,000 -18,0000 teachers for government schools,” he said.

Pointing to the establishment of Government Engineering College in Talakal village in Koppal district, he said that the college is on par with any reputed engineering college in the State.

“It was Chief Minister’s advisor Basavaraj Rayaraddi who realised the dream of offering quality technical education to the poor children of the district by establishing the engineering college there,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rayaraddi, who is Yelburga MLA, presided over the event and claimed that Karnataka has, under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emerged as a leading State in the country in the implementation of welfare schemes.

“As many as 4.37 crore people in the State are getting foodgrains under the Anna Bhagya scheme. It amounts to 85.5% of the State’s population. It is a leading State in free foodgrains distribution as only 40% of the people in Tamil Nadu, 60% of the people in Maharashtra and 50% of the people in Gujarat are getting free foodgrains,“ he claimed.

“Over 1.29 crore women are getting ₹2,000 each every month under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme and 63 lakh women are, on an average, travelling free on government buses daily. As many as 1.24 crore households are receiving up to 200 units of free electricity every month,” Mr. Rayaraddi claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.