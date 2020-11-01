Teachers in DK make recorded video lectures for Class 10 students available

Reaching out: A still of the video class in English by Santosh Kumar T.N., headmaster, Government School, Montepadavu, near Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

01 November 2020 02:47 IST

The initiative is particularly aimed at helping students who do not have access to virtual classes

A group of teachers from Dakshina Kannada have come out with recorded video lectures to make Class 10 students engaged in learning to continue the same especially in the absence of Vidyagama neighbourhood schooling. The initiative is particularly aimed at helping students, more so those from the Kannada medium, who do not have access to virtual classes.

The classes will be made available on YouTube under the link ‘Swajnana’ from Sunday. Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary will launch the initiative, supported by the office of Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Dakshina Kannada, on Sunday. As many as 40 teachers from government, government-aided and private schools in the district are involved in the initiative.

The video recordings of physical lectures have been made for all subjects. Two lecturers, 45-minutes each, will be released everyday between 7.30 p.m. and 8.45 p.m. as per the schedule given by the office of the DDPI. “This facility will be in addition to classes already available on the DD Chandana channel,” said Dakshina Kannada DDPI Malleswamy, adding that the lectures would be uploaded in the evening when students can easily access mobile phones from their family members.

Mr. Malleswamy said arrangements were being made to make the lectures available to schools in CDs or on pen drives. With this, the schools can display them using projectors or on television sets for students who do not have smartphones. Mangaluru South Educational Block Resource Coordinator Prashant Kumar K.S. said teachers can make use of these videos effectively to prepare slow and other learners for examinations.

A. Vittala, principal, Kittel Memorial Pre-University College, Gorigudde, who mooted the Swajnana learning module concept, said teachers have voluntarily come forward to provide a mode of learning that can reach a wider section of students. The video lectures for P.U courses from lecturers of this region, that have been available on YouTube since May, get one lakh views daily. “This inspired us to have a similar facility for Class 10 students,” he said. The video classes for Class 10 students were recorded at the St. Aloysius Pre University College.

Learning process

Santosh Kumar, headmaster, Government School in Montepadavu, near Mangaluru, who has made lectures in English, said it was a new experience to be part of Swajnana. “It’s a learning process for us too. With every lecture, we are trying to bring in changes in our presentation to make it effective,” he said. “This initiative has brought to light the talent of many teachers who have been working silently in schools,” said Yusuf Vitla, principal, Government Pre University College, B. Mooda, Bantwal.