Teachers have the responsibility of providing value-based education: Rudrappa Lamani

Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani has said that teachers carried on their shoulders the crucial responsibility of giving value-based education to children.

Presiding over the Teachers Day celebrations organised to mark the 136th birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in Haveri on Thursday, he lauded the dedicated service of teachers in preparing students in a competitive era and inculcating discipline and values in them.

Mr. Lamani mentioned about the various pending demands of teachers and said that they will be considered in a phased manner.

On infrastructure needs of schools, he said that a provision has been made under MGNREGA for proividing potable water, construction of compound wall, toilet and dining halls.

The taluk panchayats too have been directed to provide basic infrastructure and amenities in schools. Teachers should bring their requirements to the notice of the gram panchayat development officers to get them addressed, he said.

Chairman of Haveri Urban Development Authority S.F.N. Gajigoudra said that teachers helped children in the primary school level to imbibe values and inculcate discipline.

Inaugurating the programme by offering floral tributes to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Haveri Deputy Commissioner Vijaymahanthesh Danammanavar termed teaching profession as noble and stressed the need for making students imbibe the qualities of courage, self-determination, patience and patriotism.

He stressed the need for students to develop various skills along with scoring good marks in examinations. He advised students against blindly following western culture and falling prey to bad habits.

He also stressed the need for bringing about changes in teaching and existing examination system for facilitating active participation of young minds in nation building.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Aksha Shridhar said that while smart classes and technology helped in improving the quality of education, it is only teachers who can teach good conduct and values.

Sri Kumara Virupaksha Swami spoke on responsibilities of teachers. Deputy Director of School Education Suresh Huggi made the introductory remarks.

Honoured

In all, 21 teachers of primary, secondary and high schools of Haveri district were honoured with the Best Teacher awards. Teachers who retired recently were also felicitated.