Teachers’, graduates’ constituency polls held

Published - June 03, 2024 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

People voting for the biennial elections to the Legislative Council at a booth in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The crucial biennial elections to six graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies in the Legislative Council was peaceful on Monday.

About 3.63 lakh people were eligible to vote in the three graduates’ constituencies, while about 70,000 were eligible to vote in the three teachers’ constituencies. As many as 78 contestants, including a woman, are in the fray. The tenure of these six seats are coming to an end this June 21.

The Karnataka South East Teachers’ constituency, where Y.A. Narayanaswamy, incumbent BJP MLC, is seeking a re-election recorded the highest turnout with 95.27%, while the Bangalore Graduates’ constituency, where A. Deve Gowda, incumbent BJP MLC, is contesting recorded the lowest of 65.86%.

The Karnataka South Teachers’ constituency, where the four-time Janata Dal (Secular) MLC, Marithibbe Gowda, is now contesting on a Congress ticket, recorded 88.07%. The Karnataka South West Teachers’ constituency in which the JD(S) MLC, S.L. Bhoje Gowda, is contesting recorded 82.56 %. The Karnataka South West Graduates’ segment recorded 78.19% and senior leader Ayanur Manjunath is contesting on a Congress ticket there.

The Karnataka North East Graduates’ constituency recorded 69.51 % voter turnout. In that segment Chandrashekar Patil, incumbent Congress MLC, is being challenged by the BJP’s Amarnath Patil.

