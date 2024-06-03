GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Teachers’, graduates’ constituency polls held

Published - June 03, 2024 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
People voting for the biennial elections to the Legislative Council at a booth in Bengaluru on Monday.

People voting for the biennial elections to the Legislative Council at a booth in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The crucial biennial elections to six graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies in the Legislative Council was peaceful on Monday.

About 3.63 lakh people were eligible to vote in the three graduates’ constituencies, while about 70,000 were eligible to vote in the three teachers’ constituencies. As many as 78 contestants, including a woman, are in the fray. The tenure of these six seats are coming to an end this June 21.

The Karnataka South East Teachers’ constituency, where Y.A. Narayanaswamy, incumbent BJP MLC, is seeking a re-election recorded the highest turnout with 95.27%, while the Bangalore Graduates’ constituency, where A. Deve Gowda, incumbent BJP MLC, is contesting recorded the lowest of 65.86%.

The Karnataka South Teachers’ constituency, where the four-time Janata Dal (Secular) MLC, Marithibbe Gowda, is now contesting on a Congress ticket, recorded 88.07%. The Karnataka South West Teachers’ constituency in which the JD(S) MLC, S.L. Bhoje Gowda, is contesting recorded 82.56 %. The Karnataka South West Graduates’ segment recorded 78.19% and senior leader Ayanur Manjunath is contesting on a Congress ticket there.

The Karnataka North East Graduates’ constituency recorded 69.51 % voter turnout. In that segment Chandrashekar Patil, incumbent Congress MLC, is being challenged by the BJP’s Amarnath Patil.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.