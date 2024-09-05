GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teachers’ Day in Mysuru: 33 teachers get awards

Updated - September 05, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The best teachers from Mysuru district were conferred awards in Mysuru on Thursday on the occasion of Teachers Day celebrations. MLA K. Harish Gowda and others were present.

The best teachers from Mysuru district were conferred awards in Mysuru on Thursday on the occasion of Teachers Day celebrations. MLA K. Harish Gowda and others were present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day in Mysuru, as many as 33 teachers selected from across the district were conferred awards in recognition of their services, here on Thursday.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda, in the presence of several dignitaries, conferred the district-level Best Teachers’ Awards and also felicitated retired teachers on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, at Kalamandira.

Earlier, Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the procession of teachers near the old deputy commissioner’s office. The procession passed through Vinoba Road before reaching Kalamandira which was the venue of the stage programme of the teachers’ day.

The Minister and others offered floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion. C.N. Manje Gowda, MLC, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, and other officials were present.

At the stage programme, the MLA said the contribution and services of teachers was incomparable.

In his speech, the MLA narrated the developments made in the education sector in his constituency, saying that the schools and colleges have achieved good results. The academic performance in Chamaraja constituency was good with the admissions going up, he said, while thanking the teachers for shaping the future of the country.

He stated that the students should be allowed to choose his or her career of their choice and cited the number of development works with regard to colleges in Chamaraja, including the announcement of college development works in the recent Budget.

A.H. Vishwanath, and K. Vivekananda, MLCs, senior officials, and representatives of teachers’ associations were present.

A grand procession was taken out in Mysuru on Thursday with the portrait of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day celebrations.

A grand procession was taken out in Mysuru on Thursday with the portrait of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the procession of teachers’ day, the Minister recalled the contributions of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and said the role of teachers in shaping the future of our youth was very vital.

Published - September 05, 2024 06:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.