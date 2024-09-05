Teachers’ Day in Mysuru: 33 teachers get awards

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day in Mysuru, as many as 33 teachers selected from across the district were conferred awards in recognition of their services, here on Thursday.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda, in the presence of several dignitaries, conferred the district-level Best Teachers’ Awards and also felicitated retired teachers on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, at Kalamandira.

Earlier, Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the procession of teachers near the old deputy commissioner’s office. The procession passed through Vinoba Road before reaching Kalamandira which was the venue of the stage programme of the teachers’ day.

The Minister and others offered floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion. C.N. Manje Gowda, MLC, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, and other officials were present.

At the stage programme, the MLA said the contribution and services of teachers was incomparable.

In his speech, the MLA narrated the developments made in the education sector in his constituency, saying that the schools and colleges have achieved good results. The academic performance in Chamaraja constituency was good with the admissions going up, he said, while thanking the teachers for shaping the future of the country.

He stated that the students should be allowed to choose his or her career of their choice and cited the number of development works with regard to colleges in Chamaraja, including the announcement of college development works in the recent Budget.

A.H. Vishwanath, and K. Vivekananda, MLCs, senior officials, and representatives of teachers’ associations were present.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the procession of teachers’ day, the Minister recalled the contributions of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and said the role of teachers in shaping the future of our youth was very vital.