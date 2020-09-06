Teachers are working towards building a better society: DC

He commends them for working hard to trace contacts of COVID-19 patients

While teaching their students at their houses as part of Vidyagama scheme, government school teachers in Dakshina Kannada district were actively involved with the district administration in tracing primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here on Saturday.

Speaking at the district-level teachers day programme at Canara School, Urwa, Mr. Rajendra said this showed the commitment of teachers towards development of society. “They are not acting as government employees. They are working overtime to build a better tomorrow,” he said while expressing gratitude to the teachers for their involvement in various development initiatives of the government.

Referring to Mathematics laboratory and other initiatives taken by Yakub Koyyur, the Government High School teacher from Nada in Beltahthangady who was presented the National Teachers Award on Saturday, Mr. Rajendra said it was because of the committed work of such teachers that the district was known as land for quality education. Apart from imparting knowledge, teachers, starting from those in Anganwadis, were imparting civic sense among students and providing them skills that help in their development.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat President Meenakshi Shantigodu also spoke on the day. As many as 22 teachers from primary and secondary school were given the Best Teacher award.

In Udupi

At the district level function in Udupi, Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat expressed the need for involvement of students in the Teachers’ Day programmes held at the school, taluk and district levels. The involvement of students in such functions was necessary to make them understand the prominent role teachers play in their development. He called upon teachers in Udupi to prepare students in a better way by which the district secures top place in the SSLC examination next year.