Teacher who went absconding after killing boy and assaulting his mother arrested

December 20, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The teacher, who beat up a 10-year old boy to death, attacked the boy’s mother, a teacher and also another teacher at Hadli village in Nargund taluk of Gadag district on Monday, has been arrested by the police.

Superintendent of Police of Gadag district Shivaprakash Devaraju told presspersons on Tuesday evening that the 35-year-old accused, Muttappa Hadagali, a native of Hadli village, who went absconding after the ghastly act, was arrested near Ron Cross on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that the accused admitted that he had come on Monday with a plan to attack the teacher, Geeta Baraker, and all those related to her.

Mr. Devaraju said that the accused also said that he had had a relationship with Geeta Baraker, which, however, is yet to be ascertained.

But, prima facie, it appears that they were in some kind of relationship for the last four or five months as their WhatsApp chats have revealed, Mr. Devaraju said.

Mr. Devaraju said that differences cropped up between them after a school excursion a month ago, during which Geeta Baraker reportedly moved closely with Sanganagouda Patil, a permanent teacher in the same school.

Mr. Sanganagouda Patil, who too was attacked by the accused, is getting treatment in a Nargund hospital.

On Monday, the accused first dragged Bharat, a class IV student, out of the classroom, beat him up and threw him down from the first floor, attacked the boy’s mother Geeta Baraker with an iron rod and then, attacked Mr. Sanganagouda Patil before escaping from the scene, the Superintendent of Police said.

The officer said that further questioning will be carried out to establish related developments that led to the violent act. The accused has admitted that he made attempts to carry out the attack two-three times earlier but dropped the plan. On Monday, the accused came with a definite plan, Mr. Devaraju said.

Pall of gloom

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on Hadli village.

On Tuesday, an eerie silence prevailed in the village with shocked students who were witness to the ghastly act keeping away from the school premises.

At Bharat’s house in the village, Lakshmi Baraker, his grandmother, remained inconsolable.

Officials from various departments and police officials visited the school, interacted with the other teachers of the school to ascertain the possible cause for the brutal act.

Residents of the village were upset that no teacher or government official attended the funeral of the boy and demanded that capital punishment be given to the accused.

Minister visits

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh on Tuesday visited KIMS Hospital in Hubballi to inquire about the health of the injured teacher Geeta Baraker, who is now kept under observation in the intensive care unit.

After consoling her family members, Mr. Nagesh sought details on her health from KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani and other doctors.

Expressing shock over the incident, Mr. Nagesh said that it is unfortunate that such an incident happened on school premises.

“Teachers and students who are in a state of shock after the incident will be counselled to bring them out of it and to boost their morale. Senior police officials have been directed to conduct thorough investigation of the incident,” he said.

Public Works Minister and Nargund MLA C.C. Patil also visited the hospital.

Block Education Officer of Nargund J. Raju said that to clear an air of fear, a meeting of parents and SDMC members will be conducted soon.

He also clarified that no complaint has been received yet.