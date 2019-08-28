Karnataka

Teacher transfer process put on hold yet again in Karnataka

The process of teacher transfers has been put on hold yet again by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education. This time around, officials are citing technical reasons. “It has been put off temporarily and a detailed timetable will be released shortly. It is likely to resume in the next two days,” an official said.

The process has been put on hold multiple times this year, much to the anger of teachers, who feel that the department has not made adequate preparations for transfers. Teachers’ associations have said that they have been put to a lot of hardship because of this.

