ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher transfer at the end of the year is not right move: PAFRE

January 17, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

People’s Alliance for Fundamental Rights to Education-Karnataka (PAFRE) has slammed the Department of School Education and Literacy’s move on transferring over 10,500 ‘excess’ teachers at the end of the academic year.

In a release PAFRE said, “Schools are at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, when teachers have completed the prescribed curriculum, completed evaluation through continuous and extensive assessment, and are reviewing children’s learning. At this point, it is an unscientific method of teachers transfer.”

They pointed out in the release that January, February and March are an important learning period. At this point, transfers affect the learning process directly. “The government should stop this transfer process. Instead, the government should be given subject-wise class-wise teacher posts to strengthen the government schools,” the organization demanded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US