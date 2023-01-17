Teacher transfer at the end of the year is not right move: PAFRE

January 17, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

People’s Alliance for Fundamental Rights to Education-Karnataka (PAFRE) has slammed the Department of School Education and Literacy’s move on transferring over 10,500 ‘excess’ teachers at the end of the academic year.

In a release PAFRE said, “Schools are at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, when teachers have completed the prescribed curriculum, completed evaluation through continuous and extensive assessment, and are reviewing children’s learning. At this point, it is an unscientific method of teachers transfer.”

They pointed out in the release that January, February and March are an important learning period. At this point, transfers affect the learning process directly. “The government should stop this transfer process. Instead, the government should be given subject-wise class-wise teacher posts to strengthen the government schools,” the organization demanded.

