Teacher thrashed by students for ‘misbehaving’

December 15, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Students of a girls’ hostel at Katteri village in Pandavpura taluk of Mandya district thrashed a teacher for allegedly misbehaving with them, following which he was arrested by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, identified as Chinmaya Murthy, is a teacher in a local school besides being in charge of the hostel. The accused is said to have a history of such behaviour and he reportedly misbehaved with one of the students at the hostel on Wednesday night. Enraged with it, the other students thrashed Chinmaya Murthy. A video clip of the incident was shared widely on social media.

Meanwhile, official sources, who confirmed the developments, said an FIR was registered by the KRS police who are investigating the case after arresting Chinmaya Murthy. The teacher was suspended pending an inquiry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US