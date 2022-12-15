Teacher thrashed by students for ‘misbehaving’

December 15, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Students of a girls’ hostel at Katteri village in Pandavpura taluk of Mandya district thrashed a teacher for allegedly misbehaving with them, following which he was arrested by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, identified as Chinmaya Murthy, is a teacher in a local school besides being in charge of the hostel. The accused is said to have a history of such behaviour and he reportedly misbehaved with one of the students at the hostel on Wednesday night. Enraged with it, the other students thrashed Chinmaya Murthy. A video clip of the incident was shared widely on social media.

Meanwhile, official sources, who confirmed the developments, said an FIR was registered by the KRS police who are investigating the case after arresting Chinmaya Murthy. The teacher was suspended pending an inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT