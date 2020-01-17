Karnataka

Teacher suspended for ‘mocking’ student in video

more-in

Sakleshpur Block Education Officer H.B. Shivanand on Friday issued an order suspending a physical education teacher, after he was seen mocking a student struggling to pronounce a Kannada word in a video that surfaced on Thursday.

In the video, J.S. Nirvanappa, PE teacher and in-charge headmaster of the Government Higher Primary School at Kabbinagadde in Sakleshpur taluk, was seen mocking a class 1 student struggling to pronounce the word ‘puliyogare’. He made her repeat the word even as the rest of her classmates burst into laughter. The BEO issued the suspension order based on the direction of Deputy Director of Public Instruction K.S. Prakash.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a teacher was suspended following a direction from Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
social issue
discrimination
crime
Kannada
language
students
teachers
Hassan
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2020 12:09:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/teacher-suspended-for-mocking-student-in-video/article30589334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY