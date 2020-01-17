Teacher suspended for ‘mocking’ student in video

Sakleshpur Block Education Officer H.B. Shivanand on Friday issued an order suspending a physical education teacher, after he was seen mocking a student struggling to pronounce a Kannada word in a video that surfaced on Thursday.
In the video, J.S. Nirvanappa, PE teacher and in-charge headmaster of the Government Higher Primary School at Kabbinagadde in Sakleshpur taluk, was seen mocking a class 1 student struggling to pronounce the word ‘puliyogare’. He made her repeat the word even as the rest of her classmates burst into laughter. The BEO issued the suspension order based on the direction of Deputy Director of Public Instruction K.S. Prakash.
Earlier, in a similar incident, a teacher was suspended following a direction from Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar.
