Teacher suspended for marrying minor girl 

August 22, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

An assistant teacher Sandeep Ajure has been suspended on the charge of marrying a minor girl. He is working in the model government primary school in Halsi Tugaon village of Bhalki taluk in Bidar district.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions Saleem Pasha on Tuesday issued a suspension order to Mr. Ajure, as a case was registered against him under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2019, at the Mehkar Police Station in Bhalki taluk on August 5.

According to the complaint lodged by Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Srinivas Baluwale, the 34-year-old teacher [Mr. Ajure] married a 15-year-old minor on March 29 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.