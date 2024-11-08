 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teacher struck student with wooden stick, breaking his tooth

Published - November 08, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A class VI student was allegedly beaten by a teacher with a wooden stick so hard that it broke one of his teeth.

Police have booked a case against Ms. Azmath, a Hindi teacher at Holy Christ School in Jayanagar, based on a complaint lodged by the student’s father.

The incident happened on Thursday when the boy had gone to the Hindi teacher to tell on other children who had been playing in the classroom with gumsticks and water, spilling it all over the class after lunch break, the boy’s father said in his complaint.

He said that the teacher assaulted his son instead with a wooden stick on his face that he lost one tooth and bled.

The teacher was booked under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and Section 122(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The father alleged that the school did not inform him immediately of the nature of the incident and when he went to the school, the management tried for a compromise. The injured boy was taken to Jayanagar General Hospital. A Medico Legal Case (MLC) report was sent to the jurisdictional Jayanagar police.

Published - November 08, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.