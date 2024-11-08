Teacher struck student with wooden stick, breaking his tooth

A class VI student was allegedly beaten by a teacher with a wooden stick so hard that it broke one of his teeth.

Police have booked a case against Ms. Azmath, a Hindi teacher at Holy Christ School in Jayanagar, based on a complaint lodged by the student’s father.

The incident happened on Thursday when the boy had gone to the Hindi teacher to tell on other children who had been playing in the classroom with gumsticks and water, spilling it all over the class after lunch break, the boy’s father said in his complaint.

He said that the teacher assaulted his son instead with a wooden stick on his face that he lost one tooth and bled.

The teacher was booked under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and Section 122(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The father alleged that the school did not inform him immediately of the nature of the incident and when he went to the school, the management tried for a compromise. The injured boy was taken to Jayanagar General Hospital. A Medico Legal Case (MLC) report was sent to the jurisdictional Jayanagar police.