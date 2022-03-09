Teacher sentenced to 20 years RI for sexually assaulting student

The assault took place on school campus eight years ago

The assault took place on school campus eight years ago

The fast-track court on Wednesday convicted a 46-year-old former Hindi teacher for sexually assaulting a six-year-old Class I girl on the school campus in 2014. He was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI). The court also slapped a fine of ₹4 lakh to be paid to the victim.

The convict, Jaishankar, taught Hindi at a well-known school in New Thippasandra. The probe revealed that he took the victim to the school’s washroom and assaulted her twice. When she returned home, the girl complained of a severe stomach ache. Her parents took her to a doctor, who after an examination, said she had been sexually assaulted.

Based on the victim’s statement and other evidence, Jaishankar was arrested and charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After five years in prison, the accused was released on bail.

The police filed a detailed chargesheet and public prosecutor Ashwath Narayana K.V. presented the case to ensure maximum punishment for the accused.