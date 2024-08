Deputy Director of Public Instructions K.D. Badiger has suspended Mehboob Ali, a teacher working in Adarsh Vidyalaya of Yermaras of Raichur district, for sending objectionable message to a female co-teacher.

The female teacher complained to the Block Education Officer after the incident. Then, the Block Education Officer submitted his report to Mr. Badiger.

After that, Mr. Badiger, who verified the report and also a confession letter submitted by Ali, suspended him.