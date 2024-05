May 06, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Govind Siddapur collapsed while trying to board a bus in Mudhol to report for poll duty. He was 35.

Govind Siddapur was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Doctors said he had suffered a heart attack.

He was a teacher in the Government Primary School near Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district. He was posted to a booth in Maigoor of Bagalkot district.

